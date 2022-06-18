Left Menu

Over 2000 Tunisian illegal migrants reach Italian coasts in 5 months

More than 2000 Tunisian illegal migrants have managed to reach the Italian coasts in the first five months of this year, the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES) reported on Friday.

ANI | Tunis | Updated: 18-06-2022 05:04 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 05:04 IST
Over 2000 Tunisian illegal migrants reach Italian coasts in 5 months
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Tunis [Tunisia], June 18 (ANI/Xinhua): More than 2000 Tunisian illegal migrants have managed to reach the Italian coasts in the first five months of this year, the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES) reported on Friday. "The number of Tunisian illegal migrants who arrived in Italy in May 2022 reached 947, up 57.5 percent compared to the same period in 2021," the FTDES said in the report.

"In the first five months of 2022, the Tunisian maritime guard has foiled 536 irregular migration attempts," it added. The number of illegal migrants attempting to reach Italy from Tunisian coasts usually increases in summer because of good weather conditions.

Thousands of illegal migrants attempt to cross the Mediterranean annually as Tunisia is one of the main points of access to Europe through irregular channels. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
4
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022