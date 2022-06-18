Over 2000 Tunisian illegal migrants reach Italian coasts in 5 months

Tunis [Tunisia], June 18 (ANI/Xinhua): More than 2000 Tunisian illegal migrants have managed to reach the Italian coasts in the first five months of this year, the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES) reported on Friday. "The number of Tunisian illegal migrants who arrived in Italy in May 2022 reached 947, up 57.5 percent compared to the same period in 2021," the FTDES said in the report.

"In the first five months of 2022, the Tunisian maritime guard has foiled 536 irregular migration attempts," it added. The number of illegal migrants attempting to reach Italy from Tunisian coasts usually increases in summer because of good weather conditions.

Thousands of illegal migrants attempt to cross the Mediterranean annually as Tunisia is one of the main points of access to Europe through irregular channels. (ANI/Xinhua)

