Left Menu

Fire breaks out in Shanghai's petrochemical firm

A fire broke out at a petrochemical enterprise in China's Shanghai early on Saturday, according to local media.

ANI | Shanghai | Updated: 18-06-2022 08:55 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 08:55 IST
Fire breaks out in Shanghai's petrochemical firm
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

A fire broke out at a petrochemical enterprise in China's Shanghai early on Saturday, according to local media. The petrochemical company announced on its Weibo account, Xinhua News Agency.

According to the report, the fire occurred at about 4 am at the ethylene glycol plant area of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co., Ltd. Earlier in April, a house fire that erupted in a residential house in the city of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei province, killed four people.

While March this year, seven people were killed in a fire which was occurred at a chemical plant in Inner Mongolia autonomous region. The fire broke around 2:08 am in the Hondlon District of Baotou city and was brought under control about an hour later, Xinhua reported.

The rescue team reached the spot to find the seven missing people but after the work finished at 6:40 am, the team found all the missing people dead. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
2
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022