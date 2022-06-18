Fire breaks out in Shanghai's petrochemical firm

A fire broke out at a petrochemical enterprise in China's Shanghai early on Saturday, according to local media. The petrochemical company announced on its Weibo account, Xinhua News Agency.

According to the report, the fire occurred at about 4 am at the ethylene glycol plant area of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co., Ltd. Earlier in April, a house fire that erupted in a residential house in the city of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei province, killed four people.

While March this year, seven people were killed in a fire which was occurred at a chemical plant in Inner Mongolia autonomous region. The fire broke around 2:08 am in the Hondlon District of Baotou city and was brought under control about an hour later, Xinhua reported.

The rescue team reached the spot to find the seven missing people but after the work finished at 6:40 am, the team found all the missing people dead. (ANI)

