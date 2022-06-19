China mobilises retired cadres to stem future dissent

In a move that smacks of totalitarianism in the Xi Jinping era, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is ensuring that the services of millions of retired communist cadres are utilised to meet the twin challenges of a stalling Chinese population and the possibility of senior citizens taking part in any protest against the State. The General Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China has recently issued the "Opinions on Strengthening the Party Building of Retired Cadres in the New Era". It is a party tenet that all regions and departments are to implement at once and without question.

This is in line with various rules and orders that have been issued in the last couple of years to bring the entire population under the direct control of the CCP and instil in the people blind loyalty to the party and President Xi Jinping. The CCP is extremely wary of the negative domestic impact of the Covid pandemic years. The economy took a serious hit as a result of which millions of jobs were lost, manufacturing came to a standstill and exports plummeted. This led to serious inflationary trends and price rises and poverty figures bloated.

The Xi government took desperate measures to rectify the situation but its subsequent Zero Covid Policy led to the second phase of economic destabilisation as millions of citizens were forced into quarantine. Millions of productive man-days were lost, factories closed down, ports shut down and economic activity came to a near standstill. The people faced terrible economic traumas. The situation precipitated to such an extent that even groceries became scarce in big cities like Shanghai.

People's unrest spilled out into the streets in rare protests and the social media was agog with anti-government slogans. The CCP realised that if the situation was allowed to simmer, it may one day challenge the party leadership itself. President Xi was intent on nothing disturbing the 20th party congress later this year that would present him with his third term of power.

Keeping the millions of ageing and retired communist cadres busy is part of the solution. They would be persuaded to take up simple party work and spread the message of party loyalty right down to the village level. That is where the "Opinions" come in. State-controlled media agency Xinhua reported what the CCP order said, "The 'Opinions' emphasize that retired cadres are the precious wealth of the party and the country, and an important force in advancing the great cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era. The work of veteran cadres has a special and important position in our party's work and is a feature of the party building of the Communist Party of China. Strengthen the party-building work of retired cadres in the new era, and better unite the vast number of retired cadres with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core for implementing the strategic policy of comprehensively and strictly governing the party and further promoting the new great project of the party building in the new era."

The agency said that "it is of great significance to not forget the original intention, keep the mission in mind, and actively contribute wisdom and strength to the realization of the second centenary goal and the realization of the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation". The official order on the "Opinions" made it obvious that the CCP wants nothing but total loyalty of the retired cadres. "...it is necessary to strengthen political leadership, organize and guide retired cadres and party members to the in-depth study of the party's innovative theory in the new era, consciously practice Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era".

The bottom line is stated in simple words without any ambiguity, "...ensure that retired cadres and party members continue to listen to the party and follow the party." The order wants to "consolidate the organization of retired cadres and party members". For that, it is necessary to "strengthen management supervision, strengthen daily management, and require retired cadres and party members, especially those who have held leadership positions, to strictly abide by the relevant discipline rules, and further enhance the party spirit and party discipline awareness of retired cadres and party members".

One of the key tasks of the retired cadres is to "focus on adhering to the party's overall leadership", carry forward the "great spirit of party building", and "speak well about the party's great achievements." By achieving these tasks, the retired cadres would be achieving the party's aim of guiding the next generation of Chinese on how to stay loyal to the party.

The retired cadres would also be asked to contribute to the party's efforts to homogenise the Chinese society through active Sinicization whereby minority ethnic groups are converted into the communist mainstream. How are retired cadres relevant to this effort? "Retired cadres and party members are the backbone of the team of retired cadres. They are politically strong, have high consciousness, have good party spirit, have rich experience, wisdom and life experience, and are an important resource for the party to govern the country. It is of great significance to further give full play to the advantages and vanguard and exemplary role of retired cadres and party members and to encourage and guide them to continue to make new contributions to the party, the country, and the society and the people."

Finally comes the crux of the matter: CCP's fear of any political, social or economic unrest going out of hand. The CCP order is clear on how party discipline is to be enforced with the help of retired cadres, "In the new situation of violation of discipline and law, stricter, clearer and more specific regulations and requirements have been made." The retired cadres will be mobilised in the first phase to adhere to and propagate the new and tougher laws. Eventually, society will fall in line.

The CCP has the last word, "The 'Opinions' proposes to 'strengthen the political leadership and ensure that retired cadres and party members continue to listen to the party's words and follow the party's words, focusing on two aspects: strengthening theoretical arming and strengthening the party's political construction. In terms of strengthening theoretical arming, it is emphasized that it is necessary to organize and guide retired cadres and party members to deeply study the party's innovative theories in the new era, insist on reading the original works, study the original texts, and understand the principles, work hard to understand and understand them, strengthen their ideals and beliefs, and consciously practice Xi Jinping Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)