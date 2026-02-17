Left Menu

Hooda Accuses BJP of Misusing Power as Congress Battles Legal Troubles

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Chief Minister, accused the BJP-led Haryana government of misusing state machinery against Congress MLAs amid their alleged failures. He criticized the filing of FIRs against Congress MLA Devender Hans and other protestors. Hooda also criticized the government's economic and social policies, including an anti-farmer trade deal with the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hisar | Updated: 17-02-2026 23:06 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 23:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has accused the BJP government in Haryana of targeting Congress MLAs to mask its administrative failures. He cited the example of Guhla MLA Devender Hans, who is facing charges after a protest where he allegedly tried to hand a rattle toy to a local officer.

Hooda's remarks came during a press conference where he stressed that actions against MLAs won't be tolerated. He claimed the BJP's anger was evident following an FIR against Hans and others for their protest. Congress' Rohtak MP, Deepender Singh Hooda, also demanded the charges be dropped if democracy is to prevail.

The former chief minister further attacked the BJP's governance, asserting that law and order have deteriorated, affecting business confidence and investments. Hooda denounced an Indo-US trade deal as anti-farmer and highlighted ongoing challenges faced by farmers under the current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

