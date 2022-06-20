Left Menu

Bangladeshi Foreign Minister calls on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen met with Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh tweeted on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 16:01 IST
Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Indian Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (Twitter: @BDMOFA). Image Credit: ANI
Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen met with Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh tweeted on Monday. "Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen called on the Hon'ble Vice President of India Mr. M Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi today. VP of India noted that India has special relations with Bangladesh", the tweet by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh read.

Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen arrived in India on Saturday on a three-day official visit that included his participation in the seventh Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) between the two countries as the co-chair of the meeting with his Indian counterpart, Dr S Jaishankar. At the India-Bangladesh JCC meeting, AK Abdul Momen said that the relationship between both countries is based on mutual trust. FM Momen called India the "most important neighbour".

"India is the most important neighbour of Bangladesh. Initiatives taken by both nations have helped us achieve stability & development across the region. Bangladesh-India relations are based on mutual trust & respect," the Bangladeshi FM said. The JCC was held to review the bilateral ties including cooperation in the wake of COVID-19, border management and security, trade and investment, connectivity, energy, water resources, development partnership and regional and multilateral issues, the MEA said earlier in a statement.

The 8th round of the India-Bangladesh Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) meeting will be held in Bangladesh in 2023, said the Ministry of External Affairs. (ANI)

