6.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Afghanistan, Pakistan

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hit parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan in the wee hours of Wednesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 22-06-2022 04:14 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 04:14 IST
A grab of fan wobbling in the house of a Pakistani resident. (Photo Credit: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hit parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan in the wee hours of Wednesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. The USGS said the quake struck about 44 km (27 miles) from the city of Khost in southeastern Afghanistan and was at a depth of 51 km.

So far, there have been no immediate reports of damage or deaths. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said Shaking was felt over a range of some 500 km by about 119 million people in Pakistan, Afghanistan and India.

Pakistan media reported a mild intensity earthquake struck Islamabad and other parts of the country. "Massive EARTHQUAKE in Islamabad! Allah khair! I hope you're all safe! Allah Taala protect us all. Amen," said one of the Twitter users from Pakistan

Tremors were also felt in Lahore, Multan, Quetta and several other areas of Pakistan. The Namal reported that the earthquake was felt for a few seconds and sent people scurrying into the streets.

No loss of life and property was reported. Last Friday, a 5.0 magnitude earthquake jolted several Pakistani cities including Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Multan.

The shocks was also recorded in Faisalabad, Abbottabad, Swat, Buner, Kohat and Malakand, according to Geo News reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

