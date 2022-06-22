Left Menu

South Korea successfully launches homegrown satellite Nuri

The performance verification satellite and dummy satellites carried by South Korea's domestically developed rocket Nuri (KSLV-II) have reached orbit after the second launch on the 21st.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 22-06-2022 15:41 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 15:41 IST
South Korea successfully launches homegrown satellite Nuri
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], June 22 (ANI/Global Economic): The performance verification satellite and dummy satellites carried by South Korea's domestically developed rocket Nuri (KSLV-II) have reached orbit after the second launch on the 21st. As a result, Korea has become the seventh country that launched satellites weighing over 1 ton with domestic technologies.

The Nuri rocket was launched at 4 p.m. on the 21st and successfully separated the performance verification satellite and dummy satellites from the rocket. Nuri's dummy satellites and the performance verification satellite are circulating around the Earth at an altitude of about 700km from the planet at about 7.5km/s speed.

Nuri is the first space launch vehicle developed with domestic technology. South Korean researchers and engineers have developed all parts of the Nuri, including 75-ton and 7-ton liquid fuel engines and parings, a cover to protect satellites mounted on the launch vehicle.

In particular, South Korea has successfully proved its space development capability by developing the 75-ton engine, which will be continuously used for space vehicle development. (ANI/Global Economic)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022