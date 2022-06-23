Left Menu

12 children killed in Afghanistan due to bad weather

Snowfall and freezing weather have killed 12 children in Afghanistan's Kunar province, according to media reports on Thursday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 23-06-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 20:13 IST
12 children killed in Afghanistan due to bad weather
Image of the devastating impact of the Afghanistan earthquake. (Photo Credit: UNICEF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Snowfall and freezing weather have killed 12 children in Afghanistan's Kunar province, according to media reports on Thursday. The natural disaster took place in Yugal area of Chawkay district, Xinhua News Agency reported citing Afghan media.

Villagers on condition of anonymity said the calamity took place a couple of days ago when the families of nomads were taking their animals to the mountains for grazing. All victims belonged to nomad families, Xinhua reported. Earlier, on Wednesday, an earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan and the death toll has surpassed 1,000, with more than 1,500 people injured, news reports said.

The most affected areas are in Spera District in Khost Province, and Barmala, Ziruk, Naka and Gayan districts in Paktika Province. More than 1,000 people were killed in Afghanistan after a powerful earthquake hit the country.

"We have over 1,000 dead and over 1,500 wounded. Many villages were destroyed," Amin Huzaifa, the head of the culture and information department of the Paktika province, told Sputnik.Afghanistan's TOLOnews reported that the earthquake occurred around 1:30 AM last night. He said that many of the victims are from the Giyan district of the province.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
4
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022