Indian embassy in Madagascar begins free Hindi classes for language enthusiasts

The Indian embassy in Antananarivo on Thursday began free Hindi language classes for all language enthusiasts in Madagascar, Indian Ambassador to Madagascar, Abhay Kumar said. "It is a truly a historic day that for the first time Hindi is being taught in Madagascar. I am delighted with the response it has received. Over 100 students and professionals have expressed interest in learning Hindi within a few days of the announcement of the course, adding that it is truly encouraging and heartwarming," Ambassador Abhay Kumar said in Hindi while launching the first class at the embassy premises here.

Hindi is among one of the most popular languages in the world. With the rise of Indian influence, the interest in learning Hindi has also seen an increase among people in other countries. With developments in technology, learning Hindi has become more accessible and affordable. Meanwhile, according to information put out by the Indian embassy here, several Hindi films will also be included in the learning process, keeping in view the interest and keenness exhibited by local Malagasy nationals in learning the Hindi language.

The Hindi classes will be held five times a week, from Monday to Friday in two slots: from 2 pm to 3 pm and from 3 pm to 4 pm. The classes will be conducted by the newly appointed Hindi teacher Manisha Pandey. People of all ages will be invited to take part in the classes, the embassy said. Ties between India and Madagascar ties are on an upswing and several MoUs in key areas such as health, education, culture, information, and travel have been signed between the two countries.

Madagascar has a large Indian diaspora from Gujarat and is the largest and most populous island in the Indian Ocean. (ANI)

