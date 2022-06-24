Ahead of G7 Summit UNICEF calls for funding of USD 1.2 bln to tackle lethal child malnutrition

As leaders prepare to meet at the G7 summit, United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) is calling for USD 1.2 billion to prevent and treat severe wasting -- a lethal form of child malnutrition, said the Fund in its press release. Almost 8 million children under 5 in 15 crisis-hit countries are at risk of death from severe wasting unless they receive immediate therapeutic food and care - with the number rising by the minute, UNICEF warned.

UNICEF said that the funding is required to deliver an essential package of nutrition services and care to avert what could be millions of child deaths in 15 highest burden countries, including prevention programmes to protect maternal and child nutrition among pregnant women and young children, early detection and treatment programmes for children with severe wasting, and the procurement, and distribution of ready-to-use therapeutic food. The Fund also said that the funding is required to prioritize the prevention and treatment of severe wasting in all global food crisis response plans by ensuring budget allocations include preventive nutrition interventions as well as therapeutic food to address the immediate needs of children suffering from severe wasting.

"It is hard to describe what it means for a child to be 'severely wasted,' but when you meet a child who is suffering from this most lethal form of malnutrition, you understand - and you never forget," said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell adding, "World leaders gathering in Germany for the G7 Ministerial have a small window of opportunity to act to save these children's lives. There is no time to waste. Waiting for famine to be declared is waiting for children to die." Since the start of the year, the escalating global food crisis has forced an additional 260,000 children - or one child every 60 seconds - to suffer from severe wasting in 15 countries bearing the brunt of the crisis, including in the Horn of Africa and the Central Sahel.

This rise in severe wasting is in addition to existing levels of child undernutrition that UNICEF warned amounted to a "virtual tinderbox" last month. "We are now seeing the tinderbox of conditions for extreme levels of child wasting begins to catch fire," Russell said adding, "Food aid is critical, but we cannot save starving children with bags of wheat. We need to reach these children now with therapeutic treatment before it is too late."

Soaring food prices driven by the war in Ukraine, persistent drought due to climate change in some countries, at times combined with conflict, and the ongoing economic impact of COVID-19 continue to drive up children's food and nutrition insecurity worldwide, resulting in catastrophic levels of severe malnutrition in children under 5. In response, UNICEF is scaling up its efforts in 15 most affected countries. Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Haiti, Kenya, Madagascar, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, and Yemen will be included in an acceleration plan to help avert an explosion of child deaths and mitigate the long-term damage of severe wasting.

Severe wasting - where children are too thin for their height - is the most visible and lethal form of undernutrition. Weakened immune systems increase the risk of death among children under 5 by up to 11 times compared to well-nourished children. Within the 15 countries, UNICEF estimates that at least 40 million children are severely nutrition insecure, meaning they are not receiving the bare minimum diverse diet they need to grow and develop in early childhood. Further, 21 million children are severely food insecure, meaning they lack access to enough food to meet minimum food needs, leaving them at high risk of severe wasting.

Meanwhile, the price of ready-to-use therapeutic food to treat severe wasting has soared by 16 per cent in recent weeks due to a sharp rise in the cost of raw ingredients, leaving up to 600,000 additional children without access to life-saving treatment and at risk of death. (ANI)

