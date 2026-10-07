Trump says nobody knows who is running Iran
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that nobody knew who was running Iran during the US-Israeli war with Iran, now in its eighth month. QUOTES AND DETAILS:
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that nobody knew who was running Iran during the US-Israeli war with Iran, now in its eighth month. QUOTES AND DETAILS:
Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.
By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.