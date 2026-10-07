Trump says nobody knows who is running Iran

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2026 03:59 IST | Created: 07-10-2026 03:59 IST
Trump says nobody knows who is running Iran

US President Donald ‌Trump said ​on Tuesday that nobody knew who was running Iran during the US-Israeli war with Iran, now in its eighth month. QUOTES ‌AND DETAILS:

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