Singapore reports 6,516 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 6,516 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total tally to 1,397,074.

ANI | Singapore | Updated: 24-06-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 23:09 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Singapore, June 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 6,516 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total tally to 1,397,074. Of the new cases, 514 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and 6,002 through antigen rapid test (ART), according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 480 were local transmissions and 34 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, 5,394 were local transmissions and 608 were imported cases.

A total of 357 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with nine cases in intensive care units. No death was reported from COVID-19 on Friday, keeping the total death toll at 1,408, according to the ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

