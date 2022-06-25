Left Menu

Pakistan political party holds protests over killing of four youth activists in North Waziristan tribal region

Pakistan political party Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) held demonstrations in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday over the brutal killing of four youth activists and a "conspiracy to destroy peace" in North Waziristan tribal district area, local media reported.

Pakistan political party Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) held demonstrations in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday over the brutal killing of four youth activists and a "conspiracy to destroy peace" in North Waziristan tribal district area, local media reported. Notably, at least four volunteers of a social organisation were killed when unidentified gunmen opened fire at their car in Pakistan's North Waziristan district on Sunday. All the deceased activists were part of a social organisation, the Youth of Waziristan. The bodies were shifted to a hospital in Mirali town, reported Dawn.

The Youth Organisation, formed after the Zarb-i-Azb military operation, has worked for the restoration of peace in the militancy-hit region. The organisation has also staged a protest and sit-in against target killings. About two years ago security agencies took action against a sit-in organised by the Youth of Waziristan and arrested its founding president, Noor Islam Dawar.

JI district emir Mohammad Ajmal Khan, general secretary Dr Naser Khan, Haji Akhtar Ali Shah and JI youth provincial deputy chief Dr Abdul Rauf Qureshi led the demonstrations protesting the killing of the youth. The protesters were holding banners and they passed through different markets of the city.

During the demonstrations, the speakers said that Al-Khidmat Foundation president and Youth of Waziristan activist Asadullah Dawar and his friends, including, Waqar Ahmad Dawar, Suneed Ahmad Dawar and Ammad Dawar were murdered brutally in the North Waziristan tribal district a few days ago, as per the media portal. According to the speakers the killed youth was educated and was a peace activist. While speaking of the incident, they added that the motorcar they were travelling in was attacked by armed motorcyclists.

Citing a conspiracy, they claimed that the tribal youth and intellectuals are being killed to deliberately destroy peace in the region. Furthermore, expressing concerns over the law and order situation and incidents of targeted killing in the tribal district, they asked the government to take the perpetrators of the slain youth to task and provide justice, as per the media portal. District Police and residents said that unidentified men on two motorcycles opened fire on a moving car in the Haiderkhel area of Mirali tehsil. (ANI)

