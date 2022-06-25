Left Menu

18 dead in stampede while crossing into Spanish enclave

Death toll climbs to 18 in a stampede as more than 2,000 sub-Saharan migrants tried Friday to breach the border between Morocco and Melilla, a Spanish enclave city in Africa, Moroccan official news agency MAP reported.

ANI | Rabat | Updated: 25-06-2022 11:15 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 11:15 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Morocco

Rabat [Morocco], June 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Death toll climbs to 18 in a stampede as more than 2,000 sub-Saharan migrants tried Friday to breach the border between Morocco and Melilla, a Spanish enclave city in Africa, Moroccan official news agency MAP reported. An earlier report said five migrants were killed and 76 others injured, and 140 Moroccan security officers were wounded, including five in critical condition.

A total of 13 of the injured migrants later died in hospital, raising the death toll to 18, said the report Friday night, citing local authorities of the province of Nador. Moroccan security forces "intervened" when the migrants tried to scale or cut through a fence that separates the Spanish city from Moroccan territory, it said.

The Spanish authorities at the enclave said most of the migrants were forced back except for 130 of them having managed to reach the enclave. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

