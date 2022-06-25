Left Menu

Truck transporting garment workers overturns in Cambodia, leaving 27 injured: police

A truck transporting garment workers to their factory flipped onto its side in the southwestern Kampong Speu province on Saturday morning, leaving 27 people wounded, a senior police officer said.

ANI | Phnom Penh | Updated: 25-06-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 20:23 IST
Truck transporting garment workers overturns in Cambodia, leaving 27 injured: police
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Cambodia

Phnom Penh [Cambodia], June 25 (ANI/Xinhua): A truck transporting garment workers to their factory flipped onto its side in the southwestern Kampong Speu province on Saturday morning, leaving 27 people wounded, a senior police officer said. The accident took place in Oudong district when the truck, carrying a total of 50 workers, skidded off a curving road and overturned, said Brigadier General Tap Lorn, deputy police chief of Kampong Speu province.

"Twenty seven workers were hurt, with 11 sustaining serious injuries," he told Xinhua. "Speeding was blamed for the accident." The driver fled the scene soon after the crash, Lorn said, adding that the injured, including 26 women and one man, had been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Transporting workers in open trucks to and from factories is not uncommon in the southeast Asian country. On March 30, about 20 garment workers got injured when their truck collided with a car in the southeastern Svay Rieng province. The country's multi-billion U.S. dollar garment industry comprises some 1,000 factories, employing around 750,000 workers, mostly female, according to the Ministry of Labor. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022