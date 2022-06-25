Myanmar reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

Left Menu

Myanmar confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally in the country to 613,553, according to the Ministry of Health on Saturday.

ANI | Yangon | Updated: 25-06-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 22:11 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Myanmar

Yangon [Myanmar], June 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Myanmar confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally in the country to 613,553, according to the Ministry of Health on Saturday. The ministry said it has tested 5,035 people for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate was 0.30 percent.

The death toll from COVID-19 in the country still stood at 19,434 on Saturday as no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours, it said. Additional four patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, and the total number of people who have recovered in the country rose to 592,528 by Saturday.

Myanmar reported its first COVID-19 cases in March 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

