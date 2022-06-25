Left Menu

Palestinian teenager shot by Israeli soldiers succumbs to wounds: Medics

A 16-year-old Palestinian succumbed to his severe wounds on Saturday after Israeli soldiers shot him in a village east of Ramallah in the West Bank, medics said.

ANI | Ramallah | Updated: 25-06-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 22:39 IST
Palestinian teenager shot by Israeli soldiers succumbs to wounds: Medics
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Palestine

Ramallah [Palestine], June 25 (ANI/Xinhua): A 16-year-old Palestinian succumbed to his severe wounds on Saturday after Israeli soldiers shot him in a village east of Ramallah in the West Bank, medics said. The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement Mohammed Hamed died of severe wounds after he was shot in the village of Silwad on Friday.

Clashes erupted on Friday evening between Israeli armed forces that stormed the village and dozens of Palestinian young men, Palestinian eyewitnesses said. The Israeli soldiers arrested Hamed after he was injured, and then transferred him to an Israeli hospital for intensive medical treatment. However, the boy was announced dead due to his severe wounds, according to the eyewitnesses.

Hamed's body would be handed over on Saturday afternoon through one of the security barriers, the Israeli authorities informed the Palestinian liaison office. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah Party said in a statement that it condemned the boy's killing and declared a general strike on Sunday to protest the killing of the teenager. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry called the death of Hamed "the crime of field execution" committed by the Israeli soldiers.

The Israeli army said that some Palestinians had thrown rocks at civilians driving on a major road near the city of Ramallah and had refused to obey instructions to stop. Israeli soldiers had to stop the suspects and used live fire as a last resort, media quoted the Israeli army as saying. On Friday, around 130 Palestinian protesters were injured during clashes with the Israeli soldiers in several West Bank towns and villages, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

Among the injured, three were shot by live ammunition, nine by rubber bullets, and others suffered from inhaling teargas, according to the organization. Fierce clashes broke out near the villages of Beita and Beit Dajan, south and east of Nablus city, respectively, and near the village of Kafr Qaddum, east of Qaqilya city, according to Palestinian eyewitnesses. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022