Left Menu

Bangladesh witnesses surge in COVID count, logs 2000 new cases, 2 deaths

With a new outbreak of COVID-19, Bangladesh on Monday reported two new deaths and over 2,000 cases of COVID-19 cases, marking the highest daily toll of new infections in four months.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 27-06-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 21:18 IST
Bangladesh witnesses surge in COVID count, logs 2000 new cases, 2 deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

With a new outbreak of COVID-19, Bangladesh on Monday reported two new deaths and over 2,000 cases of COVID-19 cases, marking the highest daily toll of new infections in four months. According to the country's Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Bangladesh has recorded 1,967,274 cases including 2,101 new patients on Monday. With the addition of two new deaths, the death toll rose to 29,142.

The daily test positivity rate jumped to 15.20 per cent in the 24 hours till 8:00 am (local time) on Monday, as per the official statement. The official data showed that the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh stands currently at 1.48 per cent and the current recovery rate is 96.93 per cent. In the last 24 hours, at least 13,820 samples were tested across Bangladesh.

As per the DGHS, the total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 19,06,867 including 179 new recoveries on Monday. After a respite of several months, Bangladesh is again seeing a surge in fresh COVID-19 cases. On Sunday, the country reported two deaths and 1,680 new COVID-19 cases.

Earlier, on June 22, the country reported 1,135 new COVID-19 cases, crossing the 1,000-mark for the first time since February, Xinhua reported. Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 16,230 on July 28 and the highest number of deaths of 264 on August 5 last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022