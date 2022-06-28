Left Menu

Pakistan reports 333 new COVID-19 cases

Pakistan reported 333 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 28-06-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 15:17 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Pakistan reported 333 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday. The overall tally of the infected people climbed to 1,534,601 across the country after adding the fresh cases, according to data released by the ministry.

A total of 30,392 people died of COVID-19 in Pakistan, with two more deaths over the last 24 hours, showed the ministry's statistics. On Monday, 13,759 tests were conducted throughout the country while the positivity rate stood at 2.42 per cent. Currently, 85 active cases are in critical condition in the South Asian country.

The ministry said that after a slight change in the number of new cases in some cities of the country, mask-wearing has been made mandatory on all domestic flights, railways and public transport. (ANI/Xinhua)

