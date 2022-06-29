Left Menu

Man set ablaze by mob in Pakistan over suspicion of robbery

An angry mob in Pakistan's Sindh allegedly shot a man and later set him on fire, over suspicion of robbery, local media reported.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 29-06-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 22:44 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

An angry mob in Pakistan's Sindh allegedly shot a man and later set him on fire, over suspicion of robbery, local media reported. According to the Dawn newspaper, the incident took place in Orangi Town of Sindh province.

A Pakistani police official said that three persons tried to snatch cash and other valuables from a person namely, Azhar Farooq in Altaf Nagar here in the early morning of Tuesday, the mob caught one of them while the accused shot at a citizen and wounded him. "As the citizen put up resistance, the robbers shot him. The incident enraged area people who got hold of a suspect while his two accomplices managed to escape." Station House officer of Sindh's Manghopir, Yasin Gujjar said.

He further said that the robber was beaten by the mob, who later tied his both legs and set him on fire, the Dawn reported. Doctors confirmed that the suspect also suffered a bullet injury.

The police rescued the suspect and shifted him to ABBASI Shaheed hospital as soon as they reached the incident spot. While the wounded citizen was taken to Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) for treatment, the Dawn reported. Pak Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said, "The suspect, identified as Sajid, was brought to the Burns Centre of the CHK with 18 per cent burns."

Notably, this was the third incident of the same kind reported in Orangi Town. On Monday morning, a case was reported where a suspect was beaten and killed by a mob within a remit of the Pakistan Bazaar police station, the Dawn reported.

In another case, a suspect Bilal Khan was killed and his associate was injured by the mob in Pirabad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

