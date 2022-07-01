Russia remains reliable grain, fertilizers producer, supplier: Putin tells PM Modi

Russia remains a reliable producer and supplier of grain, fertilizers and energy, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a phone conversation on Friday. A Kremlin statement said the leaders held the talks earlier in the day, with the agenda including urgent issues in Russian-Indian relations.

"Putin noted that Russia has been and remains a reliable producer and supplier of grain, fertilizers and energy, including to Indian partners," the statement read, as quoted by Sputnik. Putin also briefed him on the key aspects of Russia's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, the Kremlin added.

Moreover, the Russian President told PM Modi about the mistakes of a number of countries that had led to the violation of the free trade architecture and provoked price increases. During the talks, PM Modi reiterated India's long-standing position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy amid the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

"In the context of the ongoing situation in Ukraine, the Prime Minister reiterated India's long-standing position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement. The two leaders reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken during President Putin's visit to India in December 2021. They also exchanged ideas on how bilateral trade in agricultural goods, fertilizers and pharma products could be encouraged further.

The leaders further discussed global issues, including the state of the international energy and food markets. The leaders agreed to maintain regular consultations on global and bilateral issues. This phone conversation comes a few days after Putin said Russian oil exports to China and India have noticeably increased and its presence in the BRICS countries is also growing.

He made these remarks at the virtual BRICS Business Forum being hosted by China, the first such forum that Putin is attending with the heads of major economies since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war. Speaking at the event, Putin noted that despite all problems and difficulties BRICS businesses have been "consistently enhancing mutually beneficial ties in the areas of trade, finance, and investment".

"For example, negotiations are underway to open Indian chain stores in Russia, increase the share of Chinese cars, equipment, and hardware on our market. In its turn, Russia's presence in the BRICS countries is growing. There has been a noticeable increase in the exports of Russian oil to China and India," he said. (ANI)

