Left Menu

Pakistan reports 650 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Pakistan has reported 650 new COVID-19 cases with two more deaths, the country's ministry of health said on Sunday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 03-07-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 15:02 IST
Pakistan reports 650 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has reported 650 new COVID-19 cases with two more deaths, the country's ministry of health said on Sunday. The tally of infected people increased to 1,537,947 after adding the new cases, Xinhua reported citing the data released by the ministry.

According to the ministry's statistics, a total of 30,401 people died from COVID-19 in Pakistan, with two more deaths recorded on Saturday. Currently, 138 active cases are in critical condition in the South Asian country, reported Xinhua.

Amid fears of a new wave of coronavirus, experts advocated mask-wearing indoors in cities reporting cases that constitute over 5 per cent positivity. They also stressed vigilant watch through good surveillance and testing, vaccination with emphasis on boosters and communication about rising risk, especially in urban settings. Pakistan is currently witnessing a new surge in coronavirus cases and amid this, the country's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has also tweaked its mask mandates where now the masks are mandatory again for domestic flights with immediate effect.

Pakistan reported 694 new COVID-19 cases on July 1 with a subsequent rise to nearly 800 on Saturday. The federal government decided to "fully activate" the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) earlier this week in order to curb the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases.

Over rising concerns of a surge in COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued directives to revive Pakistan's coronavirus response forum as the premier ordered district and provincial authorities to implement strict measures and take stringent steps to keep the deadly virus at bay. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officia...

 India
2
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

United States
3
Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth

Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Eart...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox; Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022