Indian Naval ships Sahyadri, Kadmatt visit Singapore for South East Asia deployment

As part of the deployment to South East Asia, Indian Naval Ships Sahyadri and Kadmatt under the Command of Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, visited Singapore from July 1-3, 2022. Indian Navy crew participated in professional interactions with Republic of Singapore Navy towards enhancing mutual cooperation and interoperability

INS Sahyadri is an indigenously built multi-role stealth Frigate and INS Kadmatt is an indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Corvette. During the visit, the Indian crew participated in professional interactions with the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) towards enhancing mutual cooperation and interoperability. Social and informal exchanges, aimed at consolidation of ties and mutual understanding between the Navies were also undertaken.

The visit of Indian ships helped enhance maritime co-operation and bolster India's strong bonds of friendship with Singapore that would further contribute towards security and stability in the region. The ships' visit also coincided with Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Day, July 1. Taking to Twitter, Indian Navy wrote, "IndianNavy's South East Asia deployment INS Sahyadri and INS Kadmatt under Command of Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, FOCEF in Singapore 01 - 03 Jul 22 Professional and social interactions with Singapore Navy to enhance mutual cooperation and understanding and consolidate interoperability."

"Coinciding with Singapore Armed Forces SAF Day, 01 Jul 22, the ships' visit strengthens maritime cooperation, bolstering India-Singapore bonds of friendship - contributing towards security and stability in the region," the Navy added. India's engagement in the region continued to be directed by the Indo-Pacific vision of a free, open, inclusive and rules-based region as articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore in 2018 based on the policy of SAGAR - "Security and Growth for All in the Region".

On February 4, 2021, Singapore Minister of Defense Ng Eng Hen participated in the inaugural India Ocean Region Defence Ministers' Conclave (DMC). He conveyed Singapore's support to India's leadership to foster a rules-based maritime order in the Indian Ocean region. On September 2-4, 2021, Singapore Navy and Indian Navy conducted the annual Singapore-India Maritime Bilateral Exercise (SIMBEX). SIMBEX 2021 involved a virtual planning phase followed by a 'contactless' sea phase in the southern reaches of the South China Sea within international waters.

During the second wave of the COVID pandemic, Singapore's position as a logistic hub enabled both the public and private sector to source emergency relief supplies such as oxygen- tanks, cylinders, concentrators, ventilators etc. from Singapore to India. Till the end of June 2021, 26 Indian Air Force sorties and 4 Indian Navy Ships transported substantial quantities of these items from Singapore to India.

The 5th India-Singapore Defence Minister's Dialogue was held via virtual conference on January 20, 2021. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh discussed furthering cooperation and engagement with Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen. The Implementing Agreement on Submarine Rescue Support and Cooperation between the two navies was signed to extend rescue facilities 67 South East Asia and Oceania to each other's submarines. Issues of regional security developments and progress made in cooperation between the Services on defence technology and in multilateral engagements were also reviewed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)