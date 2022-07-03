Singapore reports 6,127 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore, July 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 6,127 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 1,467,234. Among the PCR cases, 522 were local transmissions and 29 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 5,343 local transmissions and 233 imported cases.

A total of 582 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with nine of them held in intensive care units. Two new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 1,418, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

