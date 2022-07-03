Left Menu

Singapore reports 6,127 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 6,127 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 1,467,234.

ANI | Updated: 03-07-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 23:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Singapore, July 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 6,127 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 1,467,234. Among the PCR cases, 522 were local transmissions and 29 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 5,343 local transmissions and 233 imported cases.

A total of 582 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with nine of them held in intensive care units. Two new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 1,418, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

