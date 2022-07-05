Left Menu

15 fishermen missing as boat capsizes in eastern Indonesia

Rescuers continued searching for 15 fishermen who went missing after their boat sank in the Arafura Sea, an Indonesian official said on Tuesday.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 05-07-2022 11:54 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 11:54 IST
15 fishermen missing as boat capsizes in eastern Indonesia
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Rescuers continued searching for 15 fishermen who went missing after their boat sank in the Arafura Sea, an Indonesian official said on Tuesday. The boat, KM Setia Makmur 06, was hit by huge waves during poor weather when it was sailing in the sea on Saturday, said Darmawan Widi, spokesman of the search and rescue office in Merauke district of Indonesia's Papua province.

A search and rescue operation was carried out after the office received the information about the incident, and several other fishing boats near the site were asked to help the operation, said the official. "Ten people have been rescued safely, but 15 others remain missing," he told Xinhua, saying the boat carried 25 people.

The search for the victims was also conducted by air and a plane of the Indonesian air force was involved, according to the official. "Today, a navy's warship would also be deployed to the scene," he said.

The fishing boat departed from a seaport in Dobo, the capital of Kepulauan Aru (Aru islands) district of Maluku province, on June 24, he added. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022