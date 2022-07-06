UN chief appoints Lt. General Mohan Subramanian as Force Commander, UN mission in South Sudan

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday (local time) appointed Lieutenant-General Mohan Subramanian of India as Force Commander, United Nations Mission in South Sudan. "United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today announced the appointment of Lieutenant General Mohan Subramanian of India as his new Force Commander of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)," read a UN press release.

Lieutenant General Subramanian succeeded Lieutenant General Shailesh Tinaikar of India to whom the Secretary-General said he "is grateful for his tireless dedication, invaluable service and effective leadership as UNMISS Force Commander." He has a distinguished military career with the Indian Army spanning over 36 years.

Most recently, he served as the General Officer Commanding, Military Region (Operational and Logistic Readiness Zone) in central India, contributing to the Army's operational and logistic preparedness. Previously, he served as the Additional Director General for Procurement and Equipment Management at the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army) (2019-2021), General Officer Commanding a Strike Infantry Division (2018-2019), Deputy General Officer Commanding of Infantry Division (2015-2016) and Commander of a Mountain Brigade (2013-2014) among other appointments within the Indian Armed Forces.

He also served as India's Defence Attache to Viet Nam, Laos and Cambodia (2008-2012) and as a Staff Officer with the United Nations Mission in Sierra Leone in 2000. Lieutenant General Subramanian holds two master of philosophy degrees in defence and management studies as well as Social Sciences. In addition to Tamil, he is fluent in English and Hindi. (ANI)

