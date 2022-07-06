Pakistan: Former anti-graft body chief summoned by Public Accounts Committee

Former chairman of Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has been summoned by the Public Accounts Committee over a video scandal on Thursday, according to local media. Apart from NAB chief Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, director-general of Lahore NAB Shahzad Saleem and Tayyaba Gul also been asked to present tomorrow.

The PAC assembly can be held on Thursday, and the appearing chair of NAB will clarify to the Commission in regards to the restoration that NAB has made up to now, The News International reported. Two weeks ago, PAC Noor Alam Khan informed the Commission that he had acquired a letter from Tayyaba Gul to NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, DG NAB Lahore Saleem Shahzad.

In a letter to President PAC Noor Alam Khan, Tayyaba Gul mentioned that the applicant confronted trial ache earlier than NAB however was later acquitted by the court docket. "After the arrest of the accused/petitioner, the investigator didn't endure a medical examination from any hospital and was handed over to jail authorities with out complying with necessary provisions. The accused was from Rawalpindi, Islamabad, so the investigation The official ought to have obtained a switch remand to switch the accused from the related courts arrested," she defined in a letter, The News International reported.

Furthermore, she argued that it was a pity that the applicant was threatened by blackmail and falsifying flirtatious inquiries. In this regard, audio and video may be positioned on the time of look. Tayyaba Gul requested the PAC Chair to simply accept the applying and summon the applicant to look on the Commission.

"the above criminals, together with former NAB president, DG Lahore and different bureaucrats, must be summoned and proceedings towards them in accordance with the principles of legislation and the Commission," she concluded the letter cited by The News International. (ANI)

