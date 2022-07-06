Left Menu

Nigerian president reshuffles cabinet, adds seven new ministers

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday rejigged his cabinet, charging newly appointed ministers to serve diligently and maintain unalloyed loyalty to the country.

ANI | Abuja | Updated: 06-07-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 20:59 IST
Nigerian president reshuffles cabinet, adds seven new ministers
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Abuja [Nigeria], July 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday rejigged his cabinet, charging newly appointed ministers to serve diligently and maintain unalloyed loyalty to the country. Buhari, while speaking at the swearing-in ceremony which preceded the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja, the Nigerian capital, said the reshuffling was aimed at reinvigorating certain sectors where the government desired to accomplish improved results.

The Nigerian leader noted as his administration is now on the home stretch of its second term, more work still needed to be done in diverse areas of the economy and national life. Seven new ministers were added to the cabinet to fill the gap created by some ministers who resigned their positions to pursue various political ambitions ahead of next year's general elections.

Buhari urged the newest members of his cabinet to consult and collaborate with older cabinet colleagues and focus on driving key programs already initiated by his administration. He also warned all members of the cabinet against corrupt practices, reiterating that public officers must be above board and those caught in corrupt practices would face the full wrath of the law. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022