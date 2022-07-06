Left Menu

Two killed, 10 injured in road accident in Northern Afghanistan

Two people were killed and 10 others injured after a military vehicle overturned in Afghanistan's northern province of Faryab on Wednesday, Xinhua reported citing a source from the province.

06-07-2022
  Afghanistan

Two people were killed and 10 others injured after a military vehicle overturned in Afghanistan's northern province of Faryab on Wednesday, Xinhua reported citing a source from the province. The accident occurred in Kotal-e-Gorzad locality in Faryab on Wednesday morning. Those who were injured in the accident were members of provincial security personnel.

According to Xinhua, the Director of the provincial information and culture department, Shamsullah Mohammadi the accident occurred when a military pick-up veered off the road. Sources said that out of the total injured persons, some have sustained serious injuries. They were transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment, Xinhua reported.

Last week, four people were dead and nine others sustained injuries after a car collided with a truck in the Sang-e-Sorakh area outside the provincial capital Pul-e-Khumri, the capital of northern Baghlan province. Earlier, four people were killed and eight others wounded in a road accident in the western Badghis province in Afghanistan.

Due to poor roads, and badly maintained vehicles road accidents in Afghanistan are very frequent. Dusty roads and reckless driving often claim the lives of travellers in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

