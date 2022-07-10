Left Menu

Two persons killed in boat accident in Nigeria

At least two people were killed when a boat carrying 16 people capsized in Lagos on Friday afternoon, Nigerian authorities announced on Saturday.

ANI | Abuja | Updated: 10-07-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 14:26 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Abuja [Nigeria], July 10 (ANI/Xinhua): At least two people were killed when a boat carrying 16 people capsized in Lagos on Friday afternoon, Nigerian authorities announced on Saturday. At the time of the accident, the boat was traveling along a waterway in the Ojo area of Lagos, when "the tide of the water drifted the boat to a stationary barge, which caused it to overturn," said Ibrahim Farinloye, the zonal coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in the southwestern region in a statement.

He said the boat captain breached the ban of ferrying passengers by night. The marine police and volunteers swung into action after the accident happened, trying to locate all the missing victims. "Recovery operations are still ongoing," Farinloye said.

Boat accidents in the West African country are frequently reported due to overloading, bad weather and faulty operations. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

