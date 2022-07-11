Left Menu

India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant reaffirms steadfast support to Indonesia during its presidency

India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Monday reaffirmed steadfast support for Indonesia during its G20 presidency.

ANI | Labuan Bajo | Updated: 11-07-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 22:56 IST
India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant reaffirms steadfast support to Indonesia during its presidency
India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant. (Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Monday reaffirmed steadfast support for Indonesia during its G20 presidency. Amitabh Kant led an Indian delegation to the second G20 Sherpa meeting convened by Indonesia in Labuan Bajo on July 10-11.

Kant reaffirmed India's steadfast support to Indonesia during its G20 presidency, outlined India's achievements and experiences and called for addressing global challenges in an inclusive, forward-looking and cooperative manner, said the Ministry of External Affairs press release. Indonesia's presidency began on December 1, 2021, and will end on November 30, 2022, after which India will assume the presidency.

The first Sherpa meeting under the Indonesian G20 presidency was held on December 7-8, 2021. The G20 Sherpa meeting reviewed the progress made under various Working Groups of the G20 Sherpa Track. In his interventions in various sector-specific sessions (Health, Agriculture, Tourism, Digital Economy, Education, Employment, Trade-Investment-Industry, Energy, Environment & Climate, Development, Anti-Corruption and Empower), Amitabh Kant reaffirmed India's steadfast support to Indonesia, read the release.

He emphasized the importance of all G20 members collectively addressing health, food and energy security challenges expeditiously, in an urgent, cooperative, non-politicized and equitable manner. Kant also spoke about the need to protect and promote the interests of small and marginal farmers, and to mainstream sustainability into the tourism sector.

He highlighted the importance of data and digitalization for development, empowerment, financial inclusion, capacity building and sustainable job creation, added the release. On disaster risk, climate and environmental issues, he called for the development and climate discourse to be considered holistically, on an equal footing, to ensure just transitions.

The Indian Sherpa highlighted the rapid strides made by India in scaling up renewable energy and reiterated India's COP 26 commitments. On migration issues, he emphasized the need to further deepen international engagement and facilitate safe, orderly and regular migration.

Kant also held bilateral interactions on the sidelines with all his G20 counterparts, guest countries and participating international organizations. In these meetings, he shared India's thinking on global issues and our forthcoming G20 presidency and discussed ways to further support the Indonesian Presidency to achieve its outcomes.

Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant was appointed as India's new G20 Sherpa instead of Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goel because he gave up his position and has been tasked with other pressing duties. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
Hubble snaps globular cluster Terzan 2 in the constellation Scorpio

Hubble snaps globular cluster Terzan 2 in the constellation Scorpio

 Global
3
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India
4
NASA's next investigation to monitor climate change is heading to space station this week

NASA's next investigation to monitor climate change is heading to space stat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022