Imran Khan urges supporters to defeat 'turncoats, nexus of ECP and PML-N' in Punjab's Lodhran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief, Imran Khan on Monday urged his supporters to defeat the "turncoats" as well as the "nexus" of the Election Commission of Pakistan and the PML-N by voting for his party in the upcoming by-polls in Lodhran. The PTI chairman made these while addressing a PTI power show in Lodhran, Dawn reported that he addressed the rally and accused the Sindh government of being unprepared to deal with the monsoon rains.

Imran said the Buzdar administration had installed underground water tanks to store rainwater and prevent it from causing urban flash floods, adding that during his government there were corruption cases ready against Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. He said the duo were prevented from getting the punishment they deserved by "those who had [the real] power". While tagging the PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal as the "lying Aristotle", he talked about the recent incident where Iqbal was heckled at a restaurant and slogans of "chor (thief)" were chanted against him. Imran said Iqbal's hecklers were not misbehaving but merely "telling the truth", Dawn reported citing sources.

He said the actual reason the PML-N and its allies wanted to cease power was to "amend accountability laws, give themselves an NRO and shut their corruption cases". Addressing the farmer community of Lodhran, Imran said that his government had taken measures for their benefit and ensured that they received their due profits rather than mill owners and sugar barons.

He also urged his followers to defeat the collusion by coming out to vote for the PTI on July 17, reported Dawn. (ANI)

