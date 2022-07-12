Taliban to sign security agreement with Qatar

After expressing their opposition to any kind of foreign support in terms of providing security, the Taliban is now willing to sign a security agreement with Qatar. Taliban's acting Minister of Defense, Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid said that Kabul and Doha are expected to sign an agreement for security cooperation, reported Tolo News.

He made the announcement after returning from his Qatar visit. Yaqoob said that the agreement will be assessed by the officials of the Taliban to decide whether or not it will be signed. "Qatar is interested in an agreement to be signed between the defense ministries of Qatar and Afghanistan. There will be a security pact, based on which the two countries will cooperate with each other. I look at it as a good step and we will consult on this agreement," he told the RTA.

The acting minister further said that he requested Qatar's assistance in providing salaries, uniforms and equipment for Taliban forces. "We call for their cooperation in providing salaries for the army because Qatar is an Islamic country and it has helped Afghanistan in the past. And also to help us provide uniforms for the forces to secure the borders," he said.

As per analysts, the expected agreement between Afghanistan and Qatar is based on the opinion that the Taliban will bring reforms as expected by the international community. "Qatar has offered an agreement based on consultation with Western countries to encourage the young Afghan leaders to bring reforms, the reforms which the international community wants," said Torek Farhadi, a political analyst.

Meanwhile, another analyst said that the security arrangement will provide Afghanistan to stand against the nefarious plans of Pakistan, reported Tolo News. "The security pact regarding incentivizing the Air Force and National Defense Forces of Afghanistan with Qatar will allow the people of Afghanistan and the new rulers to stand against the ominous plans of Pakistan and Iran," said Asadullah Nadim, a political analyst.

The refusal to accept the status of the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan (Durand Line) by the Taliban regime has clearly shown the cracks in their relationship. Pakistan has committed a strategic blunder in thinking that the Taliban, which the country helped in fighting a US-backed Afghanistan for over two decades, will fulfil Islamabad's wishes.

However, the Taliban have till now shown no signs of acceding to the wishes, rather, on several occasions, rejected Pakistan's demands including the one to recognize the Durand Line. Durand Line is not the only bone of contention between the countries as both the nations do not see eye to eye on a range of issues like expelling Baloch insurgents, dismantling, degrading and destroying Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and allowing education for girls and giving women rights, reported Global Watch Analysis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)