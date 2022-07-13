Afghanistan: Taliban bars humanitarian aid from entering Bamyan province

Taliban's atrocities continue to ascend in Afghanistan as the organization barred humanitarian aid from entering the Bamyan as it denied the presence of displaced people in the Province. Many displaced individuals are living on the outskirts of Yakawlang district, according to sources in Bamyan, told Khaama Press that the displaced desperately need assistance.

The provision and distribution of shelter and food assistance for the displaced people who live at a height of 2,700 meters in the cold places of Bamyan province are essential and urgent, said UNHCR. As per the reports by Khaama Press, World Food Program (WFP), recent humanitarian distributions sent by World Food Program (WFP) to the Balkhab were also displaced.

Moreover, the residents of this district have fled or were forced to leave, leaving only the Taliban forces in place. Taliban forces in Balkhab district had been harassing women, reported local media, adding that more than 27 thousand people have been displaced over the past two weeks following recent fighting in the district of Balkhab in the Sar-e-Pul province in the north of the country.

The United Nations Organization for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid (UNOCHA), too reported that more than 6,000 people from Balkhab have been displaced and are now moving towards Bamyan where the situation is equally nasty, Khaama Press reported. The situation of women and girls in Afghanistan reflects systematic violations of rights directly resulting from the wilful adoption of measures and policies by the Taliban, aiming at erasing them completely from all spheres of public life.

Afghan women had enjoyed unfettered freedom in the country for so many years but are now staring at a bleak future due to a number of restrictions imposed by the Taliban governing aspects of their lives within ten months of Afghanistan's takeover. After the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021, their forces, including military and intelligence officers, have carried out many summary killings and enforced disappearances.

There is no indication that they have held forces responsible for abuses accountableTaliban security forces in northern Afghanistan's Panjshir province have unlawfully detained and tortured residents accused of association with an opposition armed group, according to Human Rights Watch. Since mid-May 2022, fighting has escalated in the province as National Resistance Front (NRF) forces have attacked Taliban units and checkpoints.

The Taliban have responded by deploying to the province thousands of fighters, who have carried out search operations targeting communities they allege are supporting the NRF. During search operations in other provinces, Taliban forces have committed summary executions and enforced disappearances of captured fighters and other detainees, which are war crimes. (ANI)

