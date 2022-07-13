Maryam claims to throw 'enemies of Punjab' out of politics via election

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz predicted her party's victory in the upcoming Punjab election and also claimed that the enemies of the province will be thrown out and the "lion will roar again on July 17". While addressing the election rallies in Gojra and Jhang ahead of Punjab by-polls, Nawaz claimed that the 'enemies of Punjab will be thrown out of the province. Lion will roar again on July 17."

The PML-N Vice President said that her party aims to change the fate of the Jhang and Gojra people. She further added that PML-N is fighting a war against the enmity against Punjab, ineligibility, and inflation which will not be ended until the prosperity and development of the province, according to ARY News. "Difficult days are gone and good days are ahead. People should vote for Lion if farmers want to see prosperity. No development work had been done in Jhang during the last four years," Nawaz said

"Development projects will be initiated in Jhang now. We will establish hospitals, roads, schools, colleges, and universities here," she said. In Gojra, the PML-N VP said that Aslam Bharwana has returned to the political party after leaving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan. "People should make a promise his success on July 17. I will visit Gojra again to thank the people after the victory of PML-N."

Meanwhile on Tuesday, from the Punjab cabinet another minister, Ahmed Khan, tendered his resignation from his ministry, reported ARY News. Malik Ahmed Khan is the fourth provincial minister and the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) who stepped down from his office.

Earlier, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leaders including MNA Ayaz Sadiq and MPA Khawaja Salman Rafique tendered resignations from their ministries. Khawaja Salman Rafique, Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education, stepped down from the provincial ministry due to 'personal reasons'. He sent his resignation to the Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz which was approved.

A PML-N Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Ayaz Sadiq has also resigned from the ministry as the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs. (ANI)

