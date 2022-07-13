Left Menu

Sri Lankan police use tear gas outside PM's residence to disperse protestors

Sri Lankan police used tear gas outside the premises of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's residence in Colombo to disperse protestors.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 13-07-2022 13:39 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 13:39 IST
Sri Lankan police used tear gas to disperse protestors outside PM's residence (Image Credit: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Sri Lankan police used tear gas outside the premises of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's residence in Colombo to disperse protestors. Sounds of gunshots fired in the air were also heard as protesters gather outside Sri Lankan PM's residence in Colombo.

Earlier, protesters tried to enter the PM's residence, demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe to step down. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister declared an emergency and imposed a curfew in the western province of the country. A state of emergency was declared as protesters came prepared to face tear gas shelling by security forces deployed outside Wickremesinghe's residence. Air patrolling also began around the PM's residence.Wickremesinghe also ordered the security forces to arrest those acting in a riotous manner, the Daily Mirror newspaper reported.

Meanwhile, the protesters are helping the army personnel at the PM's residence, giving them water to drink, a sign that humanity still exists despite the clash between the two. "We want the PM to resign because as per our constitution if the President resigns, the PM becomes the acting President. People want both of them to leave. Police took action by tear gas shelling. Army troops moved in," said a former advisor to the Sri Lankan Foreign Affairs ministry.

Sri Lankan authorities today confirmed that Gotabaya Rajapaksa had flown to the Maldives with his wife and two bodyguards after full approval of the country's Defence Ministry. Early today, Gotabaya landed at the Velana International Airport in Male on a Sri Lankan Air Force plane. The Prime Minister's Office also confirmed the development.

Shortly afterward, the crisis-hit island country's Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said that he is yet to receive a letter of resignation from Gotabaya. "We haven't received President Gotabaya's resignation yet, but we hope to get one in a day," Abeywardena told ANI.

The 73-year-old, Gotabaya, had gone into hiding after crowds of protestors stormed his residence on July 9 and he had announced that he will resign on July 13. The country is facing a severe shortage of fuel and other essential supplies. (ANI)

