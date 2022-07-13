Left Menu

India, China likely to hold 16th round of corps commander-level talks on July 17

The 16th round of Corps Commander-level meeting between India and China is likely to be held on July 17, sources said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 18:21 IST
India, China likely to hold 16th round of corps commander-level talks on July 17
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 16th round of Corps Commander-level meeting between India and China is likely to be held on July 17, sources said on Wednesday. They said talks would be held with the objective of discussing disengagement from friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.

India will be represented by Fire and Fury Corps Commander Lt Gen A Sengupta in the talks. The 15th round China-India Corps Commander-Level Meeting was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side on March 11 this year.

During the meeting, the two sides had carried forward their discussions from the previous round held on January 12 this year for the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector. They had a detailed exchange of views in keeping with the guidance provided by the State Leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.

They reaffirmed that such a resolution would help restore peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector and facilitate progress in bilateral relations. The two sides also agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector in the interim. They agreed to maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic channels to reach a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.

India and China have been engaged in a standoff since April-May 2020 over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including the Finger area, Galwan Valley, Hot springs, and Kongrung Nala. The situation worsened after violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in June 2020. The talks have led to disengagement from some areas including North and South Bank of Pangong Tso and Galwan but some friction points remain. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
3
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022