Left Menu

Hurting Sikh sentiments, hundreds of Gurudwaras in Pakistan ruined, desecrated

The Pakistan government is misleading Sikhs and the international community by maintaining only a handful of Gurudwaras in the country, whereas there are hundreds of such structures of historical significance that are being ruined and defiled, media reports said.

ANI | Punjab | Updated: 14-07-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 22:43 IST
Hurting Sikh sentiments, hundreds of Gurudwaras in Pakistan ruined, desecrated
Representative Image (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan government is misleading Sikhs and the international community by maintaining only a handful of Gurudwaras in the country, whereas there are hundreds of such structures of historical significance that are being ruined and defiled, media reports said. Hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community, the local administration in Pakistan have been desecrating their places of worship and have been illegally occupying them.

Gurudwaras in Pakistan are being blatantly neglected by the local authorities. The conditions of many gurudwaras are dilapidated. Many such incidents have cropped up over which the Sikhs have registered their concerns. One such Gurudwara is the historical Gurudwara Sri Damdama Sahib which is situated in Raja Bazaar, Rawalpindi. It was built by Baba Khem Singh Bedi in 1876, reported Islam Khabar.

This place of worship is being used as an abattoir and meat shop by the locals. The meat shops are situated along the main entrance of the Gurudwara for the past many years. Apart from meat shops, more than a dozen shops are being run from the Gurudwara premises. The said Gurudwara has a huge 'sarai' (accommodation for travellers) and has around 70-75 spacious rooms. The ground floor has a huge Langar Bhawan (community kitchen), Prakash Asthan (sanctum), Sukhasan Asthan (resting place for the Holy Book) and Joda Ghar (place for footwear).

All such properties have been illegally occupied by the families of the local shopkeepers. One more example of the sheer neglect of Gurudwaras in Pakistan is Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha. It is located in Galha Mandi, Sahiwal in the Punjab Province. The building is huge however the local administration has occupied the gurudwara and has converted it into City Police Station.

Another Gurudwara is Gurudwara Qila Sahib which was built in remembrance of Guru Hargobind Singh. They are located in Guru Nanakpura Mohalla, District Hafizabad. These historical Gurudwaras are either converted into tombs, graves or shrines. The local Sikhs have raised such issues of illegal occupation by local police and private individuals several times. Moreover, many Gurudwaras have been desecrated by using them as meat shops, tombs, shrines and even sheds for the animals.

The Sikh community has alleged that Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETBP) and Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) have no regard for Sikh religious sentiments. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Enfamil maker Reckitt flies baby formula to U.S. from Singapore; U.S. FDA authorizes Novavax COVID vaccine for adults and more

Health News Roundup: Enfamil maker Reckitt flies baby formula to U.S. from S...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Jungle in heart of Malaysia's capital hunts corporate cash to thrive

FEATURE-Jungle in heart of Malaysia's capital hunts corporate cash to thrive

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022