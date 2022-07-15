Iran warns US, allies against making "mistakes" in region

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi warned on Thursday that any "mistakes" committed by the United States and its allies to stoke a regional crisis will receive a "decisive" response from Iran. "Unfortunately, some countries in the region are transiting insecurity and terrorism from the West and the United States to the region," Raisi said during a visit to Iran's western city of Kermanshah as reported by the president's website.

"Iran does not accept any insecurity and crisis in the region, and committing any mistake in this region will be responded to with a decisive and regrettable response," Xinhua quoted Raisi as saying. His remarks came straight after President Joe Biden's current visit to regional countries, including Israel and Saudi Arabia, both Iran's foes. Biden's visit is largely considered to be aimed at countering Iran's influence in the region.

Iran's military power and capabilities are a guarantee of security for the region, Raisi said, adding that the intervention of foreigners including the US in the region will only lead to crisis and insecurity. Iran signed the JCPOA with world powers in July 2015, agreeing to curb its nuclear program in return for the removal of sanctions on the country. However, former US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the agreement in May 2018 and reimposed unilateral sanctions on Iran, prompting the latter to drop some of its commitments under the pact.

The talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal began in April 2021 in Vienna but were suspended in March this year because of political differences between Tehran and Washington. After a three-month pause, the talks resumed recently in the Qatari capital Doha but failed to result in any agreement to settle the remaining differences.

"Indirect" talks between Iran and the United States aim at removing US sanctions are over the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal. The nuclear deal is formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). (ANI)

