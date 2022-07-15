Left Menu

5 terrorists, Pakistani soldier killed in military operation in Balochistan

Five terrorists and a soldier were killed in a military operation by the Pakistan Army in the Ziarat district of the country's southwest Balochistan province, media reports said.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 15-07-2022 19:45 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Five terrorists and a soldier were killed in a military operation by the Pakistan Army in the Ziarat district of the country's southwest Balochistan province, media reports said. A terrorist hideout in the mountains of the district was identified and cleared by security forces during an ongoing operation late Thursday night, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army.

It was a responsive operation in order to trace a group of terrorists who had recently abducted a serving military officer and his relative. The officer was later killed, with his relative taken away by the terrorists on the run. "The sanitisation operation will continue in the area to apprehend the remaining perpetrators and recover the abductee," the ISPR said in the statement, reported Xinhua.

Pakistan security forces killed four terrorists on June 25 during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan. All those four terrorists were actively involved in terror activities against security forces, according to The News International citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). According to the military's media wing, the security forces recovered weapons and ammunition from the terrorists killed during the security operation. (ANI)

