Sri Lankan MPs to elect new president next week as Gotabaya resigns

As the Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has resigned from office, in accordance with the Constitution, the Parliament will meet next week and take steps to elect a new President, read a special statement by acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe. This comes as Sri Lanka faces its worst economic crisis since independence with food and fuel shortages.

Wickremesinghe said that in the short period of time where he is entrusted to act as the acting president, he hopes to take some urgent steps. "The people of the country expect a change in the political system. An important factor for this change is the full implementation of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution. Therefore, I have started the program to bring forth the necessary drafts to the Parliament to fully re-implement the 19th Amendment," the statement read.

PM stressed that immediate steps will be taken to re-establish law and order in the country. "I fully accept the right to peacefully protest, but others are now trying to sabotage these protests. It has been reported that outside groups are preparing to try and influence the Members of Parliament during the election of the new President in Parliament next week," it added.

He said that an environment must be created for MPs so that can express their opinion independently. "They will be provided with full protection. We will not allow any group to destroy the democracy in Parliament," he continued in the statement. The acting PM highlighted that there are groups that are trying to set the country on fire through fascist methods by suppressing democracy. He noted that two weapons belonging to the security forces along with bullets were stolen by such persons near Parliament.

"Twenty-four members of the army have been injured, two of them have been seriously injured today. It is my belief that real fighters do not do such acts. There is a big difference between rebels and protesters. Many people who have been involved in the struggle since the beginning have expressed their opposition to these acts of sabotage." "We are bound to ensure they are protected by law and order. We are obliged uphold democracy."

Wickremesinghe said that he upholds the constitution and is bound to protect it. "I will never allow anything unconstitutional to take place in our country. I am not working outside the constitution. If law and order break down, it will affect our economy." "Like fuel, our electricity and water supply, as well as our food supply, can be disrupted. We all need to understand this dangerous situation."

He said that in order to maintain law and order, he has appointed a special committee consisting of the Chief of the Defense Staff, the Inspector General of Police and the commanders of the three armed forces. "They have been given full freedom to take legal action without any political interference."

"We emphasized the government's position on the establishment of an all-party government in the party leaders' meeting held last Monday. I request all parties in the Parliament to reach a common agreement for that immediately. These political parties should put aside their differences and opinions and come together for the sake of the country." The acting PM said that it is crucial to first work out ways to protect the country together and rather than playing out party politics.

"Think about protecting the country rather than protecting individuals. We must have a country to live in and do politics. I request all political parties and groups to think about our country, and to think about the people of the country when they act. First, let's save the country and the people from this current crisis. Then we can turn to party politics." Continuing his statement, Wickremesinghe said that as an acting President, he will take two more decisions. "The use of the word "His Excellency" to introduce the President is officially prohibited. As well as the presidential flag will be abolished."

"A country should have only one flag. Only the national flag. One should move forward under the shade of one flag," he said. (ANI)

