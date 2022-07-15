Indian, Brazilian Navy discuss mutual cooperation, special focus on submarine maintenance

Giving a boost to mutual cooperation between the Brazilian and Indian navies with a special focus on submarine maintenance, a Brazilian delegation led by Vice Admiral Liberal Enio Zanelatto, Director of Industrial Production & Engineering, visited New Delhi on Friday. The delegation also called on Vice Admiral Sandeep Naithani, Chief of Materiel of the Indian Navy.

The discussions included areas of mutual cooperation, with a special focus on submarine maintenance, as well as general maintenance philosophy, upgradation of weapons and sensors, and Indian Navy's indigenisation efforts for achieving self-reliance. Taking to Twitter, Indian Navy wrote, "Brazilian Navy delegation led by VAdm Liberal Enio Zanelatto, Director of Industrial Production & Engineering, visited New Delhi on 15 Jul 22. Extensive discussions b/n Brazilian & IndianNavy leadership incl call on VAdm Sandeep Naithani, Chief of Materiel Indian Navy."

Brazilian Navy delegation also called on Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command in Mumbai, on July 11. The two senior officers discussed various issues of common interest like defence, submarines technology, Make in India initiatives towards professional cooperation between the navies, and the outlook of the Indian Navy towards shared maritime interests with all likeminded navies/ nations.

During the two-day visit to the Western Naval Command, the Brazilian delegation held extensive discussions with the Indian Navy counterparts with focus on maintenance of submarines. As part of the visit, the delegation also visited Mazagon Docks Shipbuilders Ltd and a Kalvari (Scorpene) class submarine of the Indian Navy. The Brazilian Navy also operates four Scorpene class submarines and is exploring options for collaboration towards maintenance of the diesel-electric attack submarines. (ANI)

