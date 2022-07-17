Left Menu

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

Three Aircraft of International airlines made emergency landings at various airports in the country in the last 48 hours, making it a day of technical emergencies for various airlines.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2022 14:42 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 14:42 IST
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours
Three Aircraft of International airlines made emergency landings at various airports in the country in the last 48 hours, making it a day of technical emergencies for various airlines. A senior official in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) informed that these landings were made in Calicut, Chennai and Kolkata on Friday and Saturday.

All emergency landings happened because of various technical issues. The Air Arabia aircraft while operating flight G9-426 from Sharjah to Cochin was involved in a Hydraulic failure. The aircraft landed safely on the runway. The aircraft has been towed to the bay.

In another incident, on July 16, an aircraft of Ethiopian Airlines from Addis Ababa to Bangkok made an emergency landing at Kolkata airport due to a pressurisation issue. In a third similar incident, on July 15, an aircraft of Srilankan airlines made an emergency landing at Chennai airport due to a Hydraulic issue.

"We had two emergency landings of foreign operators on Saturday. Air Arabia at Cochin due to hydraulic issues and Ethiopian at Kolkata due to pressurisation issue," said an official. He added that on Friday, we also had Srilankan Airlines emergency landing in Chennai due to Hydraulic issues.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a detailed probe into all of the incidents. Meanwhile, a Hyderabad-bound IndiGo airliner from Sharjah was diverted to Pakistan's Karachi early in the morning.

"IndiGo flight 6E-1406, operating from Sharjah to Hyderabad was diverted to Karachi. The pilot observed a technical defect. Necessary procedures were followed and as a precaution, the aircraft was diverted to Karachi," IndiGo said in a press release. It further added that an additional flight will be sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad. (ANI)

