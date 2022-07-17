Tibetan activists in Dharamshala observe Int'l Justice Day, protest against China's human rights violation

Tibetan activists from four major NGOs in Dharamshala observed International Justice Day on Sunday and held protests against China's human rights violations and atrocities across Tibet. International Justice Day shows the importance of ensuring accountability for some of the most serious crimes such as genocide, murder, forced detention, and unfair imprisonment and punishing criminals and bringing justice to people who have been tortured by someone else.

Campaign director of Students for free Tibet, Tenzin Passang said it is significant to observe this day by acknowledging the unjust human rights situations inside Tibet under the dictatorship of the Chinese communist party. More than 159 Tibetans have self-immolated in Tibet since 2009 and the vast majority have died. Activists alleged that over the last decade, Chinese authorities have systematically eliminated local schools in Tibet and replaced them with colonized boarding schools, including for elementary-aged children. By intentionally uprooting Tibetan children from their families and culture and making them live in state-run boarding schools, the Chinese authorities are using one of the most heinous tools of colonization to attack Tibetan identity.

Lhamo Chozom, an activist from Tibetan Women's Association said on this International justice day we call upon the international governments, organizations, world leaders, and global citizens to make China accountable for Denying justice to Tibet and other occupied countries. Four Tibetan NGOs, Tibetan Women's Association, National Democratic Party of Tibet, Gu Chu Sum Movement Association of Tibet and Students for a Free Tibet jointly organized the event here. (ANI)

