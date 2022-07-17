Left Menu

Singapore reports 6,947 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 6,947 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 1,596,046.

ANI | Updated: 17-07-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 20:49 IST
Singapore reports 6,947 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Singapore, July 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 6,947 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 1,596,046. Of the new cases, 694 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 6,253 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 653 were local transmissions and 41 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 5,985 local transmissions and 268 imported cases, respectively.

A total of 789 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 14 cases in intensive care units. Three deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, bringing the total death toll to 1,453, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the Best Deals

Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the ...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health minister; UK weekly COVID-19 infections rise, booster jab programme announced and more

Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health ministe...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights - Roscosmos and more

Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traffic

Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022