Left Menu

Thailand sees rise in severe COVID-19 cases

The number of severe COVID-19 cases and coronavirus-related deaths in Thailand has increased slightly, fuelled by the Omicron sub-variants and the country's long holidays.

ANI | Bangkok | Updated: 18-07-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 23:09 IST
Thailand sees rise in severe COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Bangkok [Thailand], July 18 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of severe COVID-19 cases and coronavirus-related deaths in Thailand has increased slightly, fuelled by the Omicron sub-variants and the country's long holidays. The majority of the critical cases and people on ventilators are found in the capital Bangkok and neighbouring provinces, Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said at a press conference Monday.

He said most of the new cases detected last week were among high-risk groups, including the elderly and people with chronic diseases, of which many were either not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated. A high volume of inter-provincial travelling during the recent holidays could have led to an increase in the number of COVID-19 infections, and requires further monitoring, Opas added.

The Thai cabinet on Monday approved nearly 4 billion baht (around 110 million U.S. dollars) for the procurement of COVID-19 medicines and medical supplies to prepare for a potential outbreak.Thailand on Monday reported 1,814 COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths, which excluded those who tested positive with rapid antigen test kits. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
2
Russia's Gazprom declares force majeure on gas supplies to Europe

Russia's Gazprom declares force majeure on gas supplies to Europe

United Kingdom
3
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to hold mass COVID testing exercise over July 19-21; North Korea says it is nearing end of the COVID crisis as Asian neighbors fight resurgence and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to hold mass COVID testing exercise over July ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022