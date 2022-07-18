Left Menu

Singapore reports 6,227 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 6,227 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total tally to 1,602,273.

ANI | Updated: 18-07-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 23:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Singapore, July 18 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 6,227 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total tally to 1,602,273. Of the new cases, 541 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 5,686 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 506 were local transmissions and 35 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 5,472 local transmissions and 214 imported cases respectively. A total of 810 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 16 cases in intensive care units.Four deaths were reported from COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 1,457, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

