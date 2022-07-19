Panjshir women demand justice following shooting of Afghan woman by Taliban

A group of women in Panjshir province of Afghanistan have been voicing their demand for justice following the killing of a woman by the Taliban forces. A woman who was trying to take food to her husband in Panjshir Abshar district was shot by a Taliban sniper earlier this week, local media reported.

Afghan women have been protesting against the Taliban for the violations of their rights and the removal of women from government institutions since they took over Afghanistan last August. The atrocities of the Taliban against Afghan women have been on an incessant surge since the organization seized power in Afghanistan in August last year, banning young girls and women of humanitarian rights.

Taliban on Monday issued a new diktat against female employees and told them to send male relatives as their replacements. With regular reports of the use of torture and extrajudicial executions of civilians by the Taliban, serious human rights violations in the region have created a climate of fear and distrust.

Earlier, in June, a London-based rights group raised concerns about the reports of unlawful killings and arbitrary arrests in Afghanistan's Panjshir province. "Constantly, reports are coming of arbitrary arrests and unlawful killings of civilians by the Taliban in Panjshir. Events in the last couple of weeks leave little room for doubt that there is a growing pattern of extrajudicial executions and arbitrary arrests committed by the Taliban," said Zaman Sultani, Amnesty International's South Asia Researcher.

The amnesty researcher in a statement said these serious human rights violations create a climate of fear and distrust in the region and violate international humanitarian law and may constitute war crimes. While the Taliban have rejected any reports of civilian deaths, these incidents are accompanied by a lack of accountability within the Taliban rank and file.

As the de facto authorities in the country, the rights groups have asked the Taliban to take immediate steps to conduct thorough, impartial and independent investigations of these incidents and prosecute those responsible for the torture, arbitrary arrests and extrajudicial execution, according to rights groups. "To ensure accountability, transparency and safeguard civilians from torture, arbitrary arrests and enforced disappearances, the Taliban must release information on all those who have been arrested or detained and permit detainees to communicate with their families."

On 12 June, the Taliban shot dead Murzataza, a resident of Khesa-Awal district of Panjshir who reportedly was also suffering from mental illness. Prior to that, the spokesperson for the Taliban Governor of Panjshir Province in a video statement to the media said that fewer than 40 people were arrested. In Panjshir the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, an armed group fighting against the Taliban, has strong presence.

According to Sultani, events in the last couple of weeks leave little room for doubt that there is a growing pattern of extrajudicial executions and arbitrary arrests committed by the Taliban. (ANI)

