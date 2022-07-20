Left Menu

Vietnam reports 1,162 new COVID-19 cases

Vietnam recorded 1,162 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up by 65 from Tuesday, according to its Ministry of Health.

ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 20-07-2022 23:51 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 23:51 IST
Hanoi [Vietnam], July 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Vietnam recorded 1,162 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up by 65 from Tuesday, according to its Ministry of Health. The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 10,763,694. The country reported no new deaths from the pandemic on Wednesday, with the total fatalities staying at 43,091.

As of Wednesday, there were a total of 49 severe cases in need of assisted breathing in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry. Nationwide, 9,832,646 COVID-19 patients or over 91 per cent of the total infections have recovered.

Approximately 240.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including nearly 210.2 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry. Vietnam has already recorded COVID-19 infections with Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants and is accelerating the inoculation of its people with a fourth vaccine dose. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

