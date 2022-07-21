Left Menu

Italian PM Draghi confirms his resignation

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi confirmed his desire to resign during a meeting with President Sergio Mattarella, Sputnik reported citing the presidential office.

ANI | Rome | Updated: 21-07-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 14:43 IST
Italian PM Draghi confirms his resignation
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi confirmed his desire to resign during a meeting with President Sergio Mattarella, Sputnik reported citing the presidential office. "Mattarella received this morning at the Quirinale Palace ... Draghi, who, after reporting on yesterday's discussion and vote in the Senate, reiterated his resignation," the office said in a statement.

The president "took note of this," the statement said, adding that the government remains in office to address current issues. Draghi decided to formally resign after the second largest force in his coalition, the Five Star Movement (M5S) boycotted a confidence vote on the government's relief bill to combat soaring prices in the Senate. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022