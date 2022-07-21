Italian PM Draghi confirms his resignation
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi confirmed his desire to resign during a meeting with President Sergio Mattarella, Sputnik reported citing the presidential office.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi confirmed his desire to resign during a meeting with President Sergio Mattarella, Sputnik reported citing the presidential office. "Mattarella received this morning at the Quirinale Palace ... Draghi, who, after reporting on yesterday's discussion and vote in the Senate, reiterated his resignation," the office said in a statement.
The president "took note of this," the statement said, adding that the government remains in office to address current issues. Draghi decided to formally resign after the second largest force in his coalition, the Five Star Movement (M5S) boycotted a confidence vote on the government's relief bill to combat soaring prices in the Senate. (ANI)
